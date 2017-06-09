Mujuru’s Apologies : “I Made A Mistake Forgive Me”

Staff Reporter |Former Vice President now leader of opposition National People’s party Joyce Mujuru has apologised to women in Zimbabwe for campaigning for ZANU PF in the 2013 general elections.

Speaking at a gathering of women from opposition parties in Bulawayo this morning, Mujuru said she regrets leading the ZANU PF campaign of 2013 which she did on the belief that the party was going to deliver a better life for Zimbabweans.

Mujuru went further to castigate the violent election campaigns carried out by ZANU PF declaring it as barbaric and unethical.

The former Vice President said that she regrets being part of the ZANU PF system which believed that violence is the best way to gain votes from the electorate.

Over three thousand women from the opposition parties which include Mujuru’s NPP, MDCT, MDC, PDP and ZAPU are gathered at the Bulawayo Amphitheater to listen to addresses that will be made by Mujuru and MDCT Vice President Thokozani Khuphe among other speakers.