Mujuru’s Apologies : “I Made A Mistake Forgive Me”

Staff Reporter |Former Vice President now leader of opposition National People’s party Joyce Mujuru has apologised to women in Zimbabwe for campaigning for ZANU PF in the 2013 general elections.

Speaking at a gathering of women from opposition parties in Bulawayo this morning, Mujuru said she regrets leading the ZANU PF campaign of 2013 which she did on the belief that the party was going  to deliver a better life for Zimbabweans.

Mujuru went further to castigate the violent election campaigns carried out by ZANU PF declaring it as barbaric and unethical.

The former Vice President said that she regrets being part of the ZANU PF system which believed that violence is the best way to gain votes from the electorate.

Over three thousand women from the opposition parties which include Mujuru’s NPP, MDCT, MDC, PDP and ZAPU are gathered at the Bulawayo Amphitheater to listen to addresses that will be made by Mujuru and MDCT Vice President Thokozani Khuphe among other speakers.

  • Mina Makoti

    MA apology acho azonyanya. Kuzanu you are on probation. Kupovho you are not n probation. Just stay put and shut up.

  • Mafirakupa

    This mujuru woman is a zanu pf project. Mark my words!

  • Patrick Guramatunhu

    She is only apologizing for her role in Zanu PF now because she was kicked out of the party and the gravy train. It is deeply regrettable that so many of our people are still naive and gullible, so naive they still fail to see Mujuru for the corrupt and incompetent people she is. Mujuru’s number one priority right now is to do everything she can to get back on the gravy train and hence the
    reason she is determined to contest next year’s elections even when she knows the elections will be rigged.

    “Speaking at a gathering of women from opposition parties in Bulawayo this morning, Mujuru said she regrets leading the Zanu PF campaign of 2013 which she did on the belief that the party was going to deliver a better life for Zimbabweans,” read the reports.

    “Mujuru went further to castigate the violent election campaign carried out by Zanu PF declaring it as barbaric and unethical.”

    The 2008 elections were the most barbaric ever and yet she said nothing about them and stayed in Zanu PF for the 2013 elections!

    Those opposition parties who continue to participate in Zanu PF’s flawed elections are the one who are giving the process credibility and as long as that continues to happen the party will never implement the reforms. Zanu PF has learnt to throw away a few seats to entice the opposition to contest the flawed elections and with people like Mai Mujuru who are desperate to get back on the gravy train the party knows it will always have takers!

    We are sick and tired of rigged elections and the only sure way to get the reforms is stopping busy bodies like Mai Mujuru contesting flawed elections! And stop her, we will!