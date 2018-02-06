Mujuru’s “Attackers” Still In Jail Denied Bail

By Dorrothy Moyo| Two of the men arrested for allegedly assaulting former Vice President Joice Mujuru last week, are fighting to be released from custody.

Simbarashe Mudzengerere, 31 and Paul Chitsa, 46, of Highfield, were arrested for stoning Mujuru and her supporters last week.

They have been named as “suspected” Zanu-PF members.

Mujuru has claimed that some of the attackers are serving members of the Zimbabwe National Army.

The two were arrested on Friday and appeared in at Mbare Magistrates Court on Saturday facing charges of public violence.

Mujuru and her supporters came out of the fracas with injuries with one of them bleeding profusely, when they were attacked near Chitubu, Glen Norah B.

The area is located just outside the Harare to Masvingo road.

The state is opposing the granting of bail arguing that the two are likely to re-offend as various politicians are carrying out campaigns across the country, as they nation prepares for the forthcoming 2018 elections.

The two are appearing in court again today, Tuesday.

Magistrate Stanford Mambanje presiding over the case.