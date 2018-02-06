Mujuru’s “Attackers” Still In Jail Denied Bail

By Dorrothy Moyo| Two of the men arrested for allegedly assaulting former Vice President Joice Mujuru last week, are fighting to be released from custody.

Simbarashe Mudzengerere, 31 and Paul Chitsa, 46, of Highfield, were arrested for stoning Mujuru and her supporters last week.

They have been named as “suspected” Zanu-PF members.

Mujuru has claimed that some of the attackers are serving members of the Zimbabwe National Army.

The two were arrested on Friday and appeared in at Mbare Magistrates Court on Saturday facing charges of public violence.

Mujuru and her supporters came out of the fracas with injuries with one of them bleeding profusely, when they were attacked near Chitubu, Glen Norah B.

The area is located just outside the Harare to Masvingo road.

The state is opposing the granting of bail arguing that the two are likely to re-offend as various politicians are carrying out campaigns across the country, as they nation prepares for the forthcoming 2018 elections.

The two are appearing in court again today, Tuesday.

Magistrate Stanford Mambanje presiding over the case.

  • Nehanda

    Let them rot in jail.They should only be realesed after elections. We want free and fare elections and some other people are busy reversing efforts towards that. This should be a lesson to others who would be offenders.

  • Vangodza

    Release these g40 spoilers the after elections

  • chikotikoti

    Mujuru is a political moron of monumental magnitude who brought this attack upon her idiot self–vakatomutadza–vangadai vakamuitisa yainzi muhondo ‘prone’ vakataka magaro kusvika atsvukira–how can she visit a senile despot who was rejected by every citizen–MORON

  • Brad

    That is very good. This will send a clear message to every moron who thinks violence is a solution.