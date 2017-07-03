Mujuru’s NPP Spokesperson Must Get Organized Or Get Out Of The Way!

In Response to Gift Nyandoro

By Vimbai Mavherudze| Gift Nyandoro, the NPP Secretary or Mai Mujuru ‘ s Spokesperson who was knocked down by his fellow ZANU PF colleague Jealous Mawarire must put his house in order.

Flipp Flopping is when one forms a party and calls it D then gets desserted by their colleagues , renames a party B , sign a Memorandum of Understanding with A while belonging to the National Elections Reforms Agenda then jumps to a different grouping all in 6 months whilst waiting for the inaugural Congress to get Mandate .

Fellow Zimbabwean colleagues and friends we have come to a point where as Zimbabweans we must either bring back Zimbabwe or bring it back. There are no two options.

In a Country where unemployment is rampant , abuse of human rights alarming , industry collapsed so as the Health Delivery System and many other vitals.

It is imperative therefore that those with the Country at heart remain vigilant and committed to the cause .Even in biblical times the children of Israel had to conquer certain obstacles in order to reach the promised land .

Thanks to those who voiced when doing so could cost them dear life as some paid the ultimate price. Today, it’s easy to gather one’s cousins and brothers and form a political grouping – all that is great but the task at hand is to bring back our Zimbabwe, that Zimbabwe that was envied by many.

Let’s not be blinkered to that cause – being alert to shun flip floppers. In our culture one woman can not marry John today, Peter in two months then David in four months kune Zita ropuwa munhu akadaro I don’t know whether the same name can be used to political flip floppers .

Suffer not yours truly to be sued by the once battered gentleman – unlike Jealous some of us don’t use fists. Put your house in order if you are to be respectable as a political entity.

Handei Vanoenda

Vee writes in her personal capacity.