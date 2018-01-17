Mujuru’s NPP Tells Rugeje We’re Not Scared

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo|The Joice Mujuru led NPP has castigated Zanu PF Political Commissar, Englebert Rugeje for intimidating villagers in the province.

Rugeje last week warned perceived Zanu PF opponents would be dealt with ruthlessly.

Responding to Rugeje’ s utterances NPP said Rugeje’ s threats would not dampen the people of Zimbabwe’ s zeal for real transformation.

“Rugeje thinks he can commandeer the people of Zimbabwe at will. He is totally lost because the people are not afraid of him.

Despite Rugeje’ s threats, his party will lose the elections dismally,” said a party official.

According to Heal Zimbabwe Trust, hundreds of opposition supporters were killed in June 2008.