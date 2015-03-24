Mujuru’s ‘Secret Affair’ with Mugabe

WIlbert Mukori
WIlbert Mukori

Former Vice President Mujuru has said that she is bitter about the way Mugabe has “used and dumped” her.

She spoke in ways that suggest and point to us there was something more than just a boss to subordinate affair confirming an ongoing rumour that Grace Mugabe’s tirade against her has more cause than mere feeling behind it.

“Former vice-president Joice Mujuru says she bitterly feels President Robert Mugabe used and dumped her from her senior positions in Zanu PF and government after loyally serving for 42 years, having started working for the ruling party in the middle of a fierce liberation war at a tender age of 17,” reported The Independent.

After 34 years in power with all the traps of tyrannical absolute power brings she has the cheek to be bitter! How much more bitter should the millions of Zimbabweans whose lives have been a hell-on-earth all these years because of the misery brought on by Zanu PF betrayal of the values and principles of freedom, liberty and justice the nation had fought the bitter war against white racist regime to achieve and thousands lost their lives for!

 

Mai Mujuru is bitter that her pampered life was cut short after 34 years and she has ambitions of restarting from where she left off after she was unceremoniously booted out of Zanu PF last years by possibly standing as a presidential candidate in 2018. She is completely oblivious of the misery the Zanu PF dictatorship had inflicted on millions of ordinary Zimbabweans.

Throughout the whole interview Mai Mujuru talked about the fight for power in Zanu PF before independence and the role she and her late husband played in helping Mugabe takeover the leadership of the party, Zanu PF. She never once referred to the ordinary freedom fighters and povo and their aspirations for freedom, justice, lib-erty and human rights and dignity and a meaningful share in the nation’s economic wealth. It has not registered in her fist-size brain that Zanu PF has denied the over-whelming majority of Zimbabweans the dreams and aspirations to gratify the insatia-ble appetites for absolute power and wealth of the few ruling elite.

“Only God knows. I am not losing any sleep over that. Even President Mugabe al-ways says that leaders come from the people,” was a coy reply when she was asked if she planned to stand as a presidential candidate in 2018.

She knows that she has remained in offices all these years only because Zanu PF rigged the elections and now since she was kicked out of the party, she would have to win free, fair and credible elections. No doubt, the fist-size brain has not yet real-ized that she will not be on the vote rigging side this time – even after her own first-hand experience as victim of rigged electoral process after last year’s party elec-tions!

So she really thinks the nation would be so stupid to elect her in free, fair and credi-ble elections; the same individual who has sat in the Zanu PF government for 34 years and never spoke a word against all the mismanagement and corruption that has destroyed the nation’s economy leaving millions out of work and destitute.

Mai Mujuru and her late husband are amongst some of the wealthiest individuals in the country. Both had no known talents other than being some of the most corrupt individuals in the country.

She expects the nation to vote for the same individual who sat like a cabbage and said nothing against all the political oppression, the beatings and rapes, the vote rigging and the murder of over 30 000 innocent Zimbabweans.

In a country where 16% or 2 million people are already living in abject poverty as a result of 35 years of criminal waste of the nation’s material and human resources by a corrupt and tyrannical regime of whom she was a very senior member of until a few months ago; she believes the 2 million would be itching for more of the corrup-tion and brutal oppression.

If no democratic reforms are implemented then the Mugabe faction will once again rig the vote and “win” the 2018 elections. If the reforms are implemented and the elections are free, fair and credible then neither the Mujuru faction nor the Mugabe faction of Zanu PF will win the election. So either way Mai Mujuru can dream of re-turning back into office but in practise that will never ever happen!

  • gogosesikhona

    She actually thought that it will last forever. The children are fighting over billions in inheritance. What did they deserve to own this wealth?

  • mujibha

    She was part of the corruption. Remember the Econet saga. I used to respect Rex but when I learned that he abused demobilization money that was supposed to benefit those who had fought and died during the war I lost all respect for him.

  • the bigger boss

    Great research. Zpee-f/zpuff/zpoo-f has so much dirty laundry going back year which is all being put out on public washing lines !!!!!!!!!!

  • TruthBTold

    The title to James Ch 5 in my bible is, “judgement on rich oppressors.” not one cent of these plundered billions by zanu pf will benefit them on judgment day. in fact if there is no confession and repentance they will spend eternity regretting every second of that greed, theft and plunder and how the poor suffered because of it. in John Grishams book, the Testament, a multi billionaire dies and the lawyers go in search of his daughter who is a missionary in the jungles of south America. She is to inherit. She turns the inheritance down with the words, “Where my father is today he would give all those billions for just one drop of water.” A lesson for each one of us.

  • native

    Mujiba, all the more reason you should never trust even Tsvangirai himself, for politicians are out to look for themselves especially here in Africa, where the observance of the rule of law is classified as criminal. The moment they are in power, they convince themselves that they are the only ones ordained by God to rule for ever. Signals of dictatorship traits are evident even before assuming state power, like altering party constitutions to extend stay at the helm at all costs.

  • ZVAZVIRI

    Mr Mukori when you suggest that Gushaz had a “secret affair” with Joyce Mujuru without any tangible evidence whatsoever to substantiate that, I hope you know of the word SPECULATION….

  • wilbert

    True but we the electorate must change that culture and hold the politicians to account.

    Mai Mujuru cannot rig elections because Mugabe controls all the vote rigging lever. She cannot win a free, fair and credible elections; not with her track record of breath-taking incompetence. This is why I say she is finished!

  • wilbert

    Well people like Mai Mujuru and Mirgan Tsvangirai, their looting days are over – once you fall out with the Zanu PF regime you are finished. Zanu PF itself is now imploding and let us hope the nation will recover some of the looted wealth. As for what happens to the looter the other side of the grave, I do not know!

  • wilbert

    You have not heard the half of it!

  • wilbert

    They will never hang on to all that loot, not when millions of ordinary Zimbabweans cannot even a decent meal!

  • Patrick Guramatunhu

    Because of the corruption and looting millions of Zimbabweans are dying for a drop of clean water!

  • TJINGABABILI

    DON’T OVER VALUE YOURSELF!