Mujuru’s ‘Secret Affair’ with Mugabe

Former Vice President Mujuru has said that she is bitter about the way Mugabe has “used and dumped” her.

She spoke in ways that suggest and point to us there was something more than just a boss to subordinate affair confirming an ongoing rumour that Grace Mugabe’s tirade against her has more cause than mere feeling behind it.

“Former vice-president Joice Mujuru says she bitterly feels President Robert Mugabe used and dumped her from her senior positions in Zanu PF and government after loyally serving for 42 years, having started working for the ruling party in the middle of a fierce liberation war at a tender age of 17,” reported The Independent.

After 34 years in power with all the traps of tyrannical absolute power brings she has the cheek to be bitter! How much more bitter should the millions of Zimbabweans whose lives have been a hell-on-earth all these years because of the misery brought on by Zanu PF betrayal of the values and principles of freedom, liberty and justice the nation had fought the bitter war against white racist regime to achieve and thousands lost their lives for!

Mai Mujuru is bitter that her pampered life was cut short after 34 years and she has ambitions of restarting from where she left off after she was unceremoniously booted out of Zanu PF last years by possibly standing as a presidential candidate in 2018. She is completely oblivious of the misery the Zanu PF dictatorship had inflicted on millions of ordinary Zimbabweans.

Throughout the whole interview Mai Mujuru talked about the fight for power in Zanu PF before independence and the role she and her late husband played in helping Mugabe takeover the leadership of the party, Zanu PF. She never once referred to the ordinary freedom fighters and povo and their aspirations for freedom, justice, lib-erty and human rights and dignity and a meaningful share in the nation’s economic wealth. It has not registered in her fist-size brain that Zanu PF has denied the over-whelming majority of Zimbabweans the dreams and aspirations to gratify the insatia-ble appetites for absolute power and wealth of the few ruling elite.

“Only God knows. I am not losing any sleep over that. Even President Mugabe al-ways says that leaders come from the people,” was a coy reply when she was asked if she planned to stand as a presidential candidate in 2018.

She knows that she has remained in offices all these years only because Zanu PF rigged the elections and now since she was kicked out of the party, she would have to win free, fair and credible elections. No doubt, the fist-size brain has not yet real-ized that she will not be on the vote rigging side this time – even after her own first-hand experience as victim of rigged electoral process after last year’s party elec-tions!

So she really thinks the nation would be so stupid to elect her in free, fair and credi-ble elections; the same individual who has sat in the Zanu PF government for 34 years and never spoke a word against all the mismanagement and corruption that has destroyed the nation’s economy leaving millions out of work and destitute.

Mai Mujuru and her late husband are amongst some of the wealthiest individuals in the country. Both had no known talents other than being some of the most corrupt individuals in the country.

She expects the nation to vote for the same individual who sat like a cabbage and said nothing against all the political oppression, the beatings and rapes, the vote rigging and the murder of over 30 000 innocent Zimbabweans.

In a country where 16% or 2 million people are already living in abject poverty as a result of 35 years of criminal waste of the nation’s material and human resources by a corrupt and tyrannical regime of whom she was a very senior member of until a few months ago; she believes the 2 million would be itching for more of the corrup-tion and brutal oppression.

If no democratic reforms are implemented then the Mugabe faction will once again rig the vote and “win” the 2018 elections. If the reforms are implemented and the elections are free, fair and credible then neither the Mujuru faction nor the Mugabe faction of Zanu PF will win the election. So either way Mai Mujuru can dream of re-turning back into office but in practise that will never ever happen!