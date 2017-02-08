MUJURU’S UNDERWEAR

Fellow Builders.

It is with great sadness that our interim President of ZimPF has decided to wash her underwear in public by firing founding members of our beloved party. Thats sad in the sense that firing is a dictatorial tendency mainly associated with ZanuPf and Mugabe. Is she Zanu?

A leader is a unifier not a divider. Yes maybe the elders were wrong in some of the views they shared but truth be told the Party had diverted from the real fundermentals that led to its formation.

One centre of power , hero-worship, name-praise-singing,face of the party gimmick to mention but a few really showed that we were diverting.

The party was beginning to run away from the the first Draft Constitution which only needed to be amended to the third Draft which saved the interests of a few greedy individuals.

She is always a saint. Isnt she? Promoting a one centre of Power.

Builders lets follow the real People First not leaders first or Mujuru first.

I would advise all members subscribed to ZIMPF that ZIMPF is our home and lets remain loyal to the Party and let those who decide to leave the Party by way of expelling our founding elders go their own way. ZIMPF is our home.

Tinotenda VaGumbo naVaMutasa.

ZimPF Manicaland