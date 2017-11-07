Mukamba Snubs Magaya’s Church “Sodom, Gomorrah”

By Terrence Mawawa| Dynamos FC’s highly talented star player, Denver Mukamba failed to turn up for controversial “sex pest” Walter Magaya’s church meeting.

The troubled Mukamba had been invited to Magaya’s Night of Turnaround Prayer Programme having been invited for so called spiritual assistance.

Mukamba was expected to attend Walter Magaya’ s Prophetic Healing and Deliverance(PHD) all night vigil for spiritual cleansing but he was nowhere to be seen.

Walter Magaya is known for deceiving Christians while bedding many women which affairs he has blown tens of thousands of dollars to cover them up and last year he was exposed in a video leak with ZRP cops which has been confirmed by his spokesman Admire Mango as 100% authentic.

Mukamba who has been left out of the Dynamos squad for the past few weeks due to disciplinary problems, is battling to overcome drug addiction problems according to sources at the Glamour Boys.

Mukamba had promised to visit the church for spiritual assistance, sources told ZimEye.com

He was invited by church officials as he sought spiritual assistance pertaining to social problems but he never turned up as per his prior promise.

A PHD Official said it was difficult to tell whether Mukamba had attended the all night prayer given the number of people who converged at the church premises for the event.

Mukamba’ s career has been dwindling ever since he was offloaded by South African Premiership side, Bidvest Vits University.

The former soccer star of the year’ s absenteeism has grossly affected Dembare’ s charge towards the title. But is the community sex pest Walter Magaya the man who can fix his woes? COMMENT: Denver is a very good footballer. Has played in SA and even captained the National Team at some stage. He has of late turned into serious drug abuse and womanizing. He has neglected his wife to stay with a known Harare hooker who gets drugs for him. He has been spotted stooping down as taking the low class drug Bronchitis Syrup. He really needs help. Everyone who follows football is so worried about the boy and the talent he is wasting away.