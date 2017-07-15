Mukupe Challenged

Open letter to Terence Mukupe

Va Mukupe allow me to school you on Body language, the lesson will come in handy the next time you direct a film.

See, body language is a type of non-verbal communication in which physical behavior, as opposed to words, are used to express or convey information. Such behavior includes facial expressions, body posture, gestures, eye movement, touch and the use of space. Through body language one can tell if a speaker is confident, sincere and sure about what they are saying.

The recent video directed by Terence Mukupe and shot at Caledonia farm is hilarious and pathetic in the same breath. The ladies who speak to Mukupe are horrible liars and sad actresses who need to stick to vending. All this deduced from studying their body language, the tilted heads, fidgeting hands, etc.

If we go into the logic of what they are saying , the entire video becomes an insult to our intelligence.

The vendors claim that Minister Kasukuwere ordered them to pay $50 blah blah (insert bs here) …… the basic questions – when did he do that , where did he do it from , how did he make the instruction for $50 payments , above all why would he do that ? Are not answered by the speakers and do they know who they paid the money to ?

Kasukuwere is a minister who can delegate or use a front man if he wants . Terence we know how these things work , we know you are aiming for Sthembiso Nyoni’s seat in cabinet and in the politburo. Your lieutenants have big mouths .

Terence we haven’t forgotten how you hid behind Kasukuwere’s bulldozer body when Mavis Gumbo was running rough shod all over you in Harare East. We attended all your rallies, we know how you got there and now you insult the very people on whose shoulders and support you stood to be MP. People didn’t know you on the ground, people knew Kasukuwere, they knew Shaddy Mashayamombe and they stood with whoever stood with them .

We remember how you sunk Dr. Mpofu’s bank, Renaissance bank , we remember all your dealings at M & S . We also know about your extra curricular activities.

Understandably you are doing this for factional points and to carve your seat at the table after the battle has been won. We understand what you are trying to achieve but as someone who has worked on wall street , put a bit of class and intelligence into it. When you make it this obvious you embarrass your handlers. We will only forgive you because you are a political amateur who knows very little about the sinjonjo that ZANU PF is.

All I can say is tamba wakachenjera.

If you keep disrespecting those who made you , you might wake up to demos outside your home asking you to vacate the seat that we the people got you in at the expense of Mavis Gumbo.

Before you sleep (dis) honourable Mukupe please read Daniel 5:26 , it will give you a good perspective on things.

Kind Regards

Eliard Mhangami

KwaMukandabhutsu