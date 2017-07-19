“Mukupe Threatened To Kill Me” – Zanu PF MP Charges

Marondera Central MP Lawrence Katsiru (Zanu PF) yesterday lodged a complaint in the National Assembly, accusing his party colleague, Terence Mukupe (Harare East MP) of threatening to kill him over an undisclosed matter.

Katsiru claimed Mukupe yesterday approached his bench in the National Assembly, sat next to him, insulted and then threatened to kill him, while other MPs were debating other issues.

“On a point of order Mr Speaker, is it parliamentary that Mukupe comes to my bench, where I am seated, to insult and threaten to kill me?”

“Can you protect me Mr Speaker, and although he has threatened me, he is a small boy, and if he wants to rub shoulders with me, why can’t he wait until we are outside Parliament?” Katsiru said without elaborating.

Acting Speaker of the National Assembly, Rueben Marumahoko, did not immediately respond to Katsiru’s point of order, causing other MPs to interject, saying it was a serious matter concerning the security of MPs.

Mukupe, who was in the House, approached the Speaker’s chair, where he discussed with Marumahoko and was ordered to then leave the House.

Kuwadzana East MP, Nelson Chamisa demanded that an explanation be given to MPs of what had transpired and that Marumahoko must immediately make a ruling on the matter.

“This Parliament is a sacrosanct platform and if an MP’s honour is subtracted by another MP or any other force, it must be investigated,” he said.

“Once an MP has raised an issue, in terms of the Standing Orders of Parliament, it is a public issue for the integrity of the House and we must have the Speaker’s ruling.”

Marumahoko thwarted any further discussions on the matter, saying he would make a ruling after investigations are done.

He said although such threats violated Parliament rules, they were allegations that needed to be investigated first.

Mukupe and Katsiru have been clashing over ward 46 boundaries in Harare East, where the former is alleged to be tampering with boundaries, to include people from Mashonaland East, where the latter is provincial member, to vote in a council by-election in the capital.- Newsday