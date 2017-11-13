Murder In Illford, London, Police Launch Appeal

London- A murder investigation continues in Ilford after a man was attacked and beaten by a group in the street.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service [LAS] to reports of a fight and an injured male at High Road junction with Connaught Road, IG1 at 02:48hrs on Sunday, 12 November.

Officers attended and found a man, believed to be aged in his twenties suffering from critical injuries.

He was taken to an east London hospital by LAS where he died a short while later at 04:35hrs.

Enquiries are underway to identify the man who has died.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

DCI Andrew Packer from the Homicide and Major Crime Command is leading the investigation.

He said: “This was a brutal and prolonged attack on an individual by a group of up to five people. Early indications are that this group have attacked the male, inflicting fatal blows with items such as baseball bats.

“I would like to appeal to anyone in Ilford High Road, near the junction with Connaught Road, at the time of the attack to get in touch and speak with my team.

“This investigation is still at its early stages and it is vital we speak to witnesses and others who have information about what took place but are yet to come forward.

“I would also like to appeal to anyone who may have captured footage from the scene to contact police. Your footage may hold vital evidence and you may well have captured the suspects at the scene or running away.

Please send any video via thehttps://ukpoliceimageappeal. com/upload/choose website. Your cooperation is vital.”

No arrests have been made at this time. Enquiries continue. A crime scene remains in place at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information should call the Homicide and Major Crime Command on 020 8345 3865, send a message via Twitter @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111