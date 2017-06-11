Crimes and Courts

National Murder Trial: 5 Man Facing Charges For Death Peter Ndlovu`s Brother-In-Law Promise

Elvis Kheswa the friend to Peter Ndlovu`s late brother-in-law, Promise Ndlovu, was the first witness to give evidence at Nottingham Crown Court, England in the case of five Leicester men who have been charged in connection with the death of Promise.The body of Ndlovu, 40, was found in a car park in Charter Street on October 29 last year.

Kheswa told the jury that his pal sounded “worried” on the phone shortly before he died

The prosecution alleges Ndlovu was being held in the Kapitol Building in Charter Street by some of the Leicester men as collateral while the group tried to close a dodgy deal with three of Ndlovu’s friends, and that he was killed when the deal collapsed.

Kehar Hayer (56), of Spencefield Lane, Leicester, and Kuldeep Singh (37), of Charter Street, Leicester, are accused of the manslaughter of Ndlovu on October 29, and conspiracy to commit false imprisonment and pervert the course of justice.

Bikramjeet Singh (27), and Kulwinder Singh (20), both of Cannon Street, Leicester, and Ramandeep Dhaliwal (34), of Spencefield Lane, Leicester, are charged with conspiracy to commit false imprisonment and perverting the course of justice.

They all deny the charges.

Kheswa, described in court as a 47-year-old asylum seeker, said he came to Leicester from London with two friends the day before Ndlovu’s body was found.

Giving evidence today, he said they drove to Leicester on October 28 and met with Ndlovu, whom he had known since the pair were teenagers in Zimbabwe.

He said the trio met Ndlovu in a car park near to the Yours supermarket in Belgrave Gate, and that he overheard one person in his group saying: “We are going to rip off these guys Raman and Singh.”

Kheswa said: “Promise wasn’t smiling. I cannot tell what was in his mind at this time.”

The witness said that his friends went into the Kapitol Building and he stayed outside, with no idea what was happening inside.

Later on, he and his two London friends travelled back to Woolwich in the capital, where they received a short phone call from Ndlovu.

Kheswa explained: “He said, ‘I’m on my own’ and he didn’t sound alright.

“Then he cut off the phone.”

One of Kheswa’s friends rang Ndlovu back. “He seemed worried. He said, ‘You can’t kidnap someone, it’s illegal to kidnap someone’.”

Kheswa said a man he knew as “Raman” then joined the trio in Woolwich.

He said: “They didn’t want me to hear what they were saying.”

Kheswa said he continued trying to call Ndlovu but never managed to speak to him again.

Under cross-examination by Michael Evans QC, representing defendant Kehar Hayer, Kheswa was repeatedly asked what he knew about the deal.

The witness said: “They said they were doing business. I knew them as legit people.

“I didn’t know what was going to happen. I was not part of it.”

The case continues.- The Zimbabwe Mail