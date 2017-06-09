Murdered Half Naked Woman Still Unidentified

Police have said the unidentified woman who was allegedly killed and dumped in Iminyela suburb in Bulawayo could have been aged between 17 and 18 years.

The half-naked body was found on Wednesday morning covered with grass.

She was found by Mrs Mulebuho Ndlovu who was digging for sweet potatoes in her field and the discovery of her body has sent shock waves in the city and beyond.

National police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi yesterday said they were treating the case as murder.

He said police were appealing to members of the public to assist in identifying the body as well as cracking the murder case.

“Anyone with information can contact Bulawayo Central investigations detectives, national complaint desk or any nearest police station,” said Chief Supt Nyathi.

“As we conduct our investigations we want to establish what really transpired because at the moment it’s difficult to say what really happened.

“It’s difficult to say that this person was carrying any form of identification or not.”

Chief Supt Nyathi urged members of the public to be vigilant especially when travelling at night and boarding pirate taxis.

Residents who saw the body before the arrival of the police said she was wearing a white mini-skirt and black leggings, which were partially removed, leaving her lower body exposed.

They said the dead woman was clutching a small black purse.- state media