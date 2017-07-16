Murderer Arrested After Skipping To South Africa, Acquires Mozimbican Passport And Returns

Police in Chipinge last Wednesday arrested a fugitive from justice who had skipped into South Africa where he had fraudulently acquired a Mozambican passport after allegedly murdering a villager early this year.

Alert detectives pounced on Justine Muyambo (33) of Chindedzwa Village in Chief Gwenzi’s area in Chipinge town soon after his arrival from South Africa on his way to meet his wife in Muzite area.

Criminal Investigation Department’s Chipinge spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Daniel Mhini, confirmed Muyambo’s arrest and said the fugitive had acquired a Mozambican passport in a bid to conceal his identity.

Muyambo is alleged to have teamed up with Charles Mlambo, Sthembinkosi Hlungupe, Siphelani Hlungupe and Brian Chidhukwana and fatally assaulted Munyaradzi Gwenzi (24) who had assaulted his grandmother on February 20.

After fatally assaulting Gwenzi, the five drove to a nearby dam and used a rope to tie a stone weighing 23,5kgs around the waist. They allegedly threw the body into the dam and lied to other villagers the following day that Gwenzi had ran away on their way to the police.

Det Asst Insp Mhini said: “Yes, I can confirm the arrest of Justine Muyambo who conspired with Charles Mlambo, Sthembinkosi Hlungupe, Siphelani Hlungupe and Brian Chidhukwana to fatally assault Gwenzi in February. All this time, Muyambo was a fugitive from justice until his arrest last Wednesday.

“We have since established that Muyambo was hiding in South Africa and had acquired a Mozambican passport using a different name. He came back home last Wednesday and was arrested as he alighted from a Honda Fit vehicle in Chipinge town.

“When detectives approached him, he produced the Mozambican passport and told them that he was on transit to Espungabeira in Mozambique. However, further investigations revealed that it was Muyambo and not a Mozambican national.” Asst Insp Mhini said Muyambo was expected to appear in court next week facing murder charges.

Muyambo’s colleagues, Hlungupi and Mlambo have since appeared in court facing murder charges.- state media