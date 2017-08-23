Murehwa Accident Victim Battles For Life, Parirenyatwa Hospital Demands Payment Before Treatment

ZimEye is receiving a report of Francis Kaweluka who was injured in an accident involving two commuter omnibuses in which ten people perished and was transferred from Murewa to Parirenyatwa hospital yesterday morning. He still has not been attended to because the hospital is demanding payment upfront.

The poor young man is battling for his life while his mother and sister are watching helplessly, a reader told ZimEye.

Meanwhile the state media reports that police have released the names of the 10 people who died when a commuter omnibus, evading a Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) checkpoint, collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle in Murehwa on Monday morning.

Thirteen other passengers were injured during the accident. Post mortems were conducted at Murewa Hospital yesterday and all the bodies were identified by their relatives.

Chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed yesterday.

“Post mortems were conducted at Murewa Hospital and all the bodies of the deceased have since been identified by their next of kin,” she said.

The 10 are Tafadzwa Maxwell Nhekede (32), Moses Mashinga (45), Sunday Tembo (50), Principal Makudza (40), Glodin Musemwa (six), Takesure Chiromo (30), Admire Nyamunda (30), Saymore Chiroodza (25), Rachel Kanembera (32) and Simbarashe Dimbi (51).

“We regret the error in yesterday’s report that nine victims were female. The correct position is that eight victims are male and two females. The injured were referred to Murewa, Musami and Parirenyatwa hospitals where they are receiving treatment,” Snr Asst Comm Charamba said.

She appealed to members of the public to carry their identification particulars at all times for ease identification in cases of such mishap. “Motorists should be patient and cooperative with law enforcement agents when required to stop at traffic check points. We urge drivers to be cautious, avoid speeding and to overtake when they are in doubt in order to save lives,” she said.

On Monday morning, a commuter omnibus evading a Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) checkpoint collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle in Murehwa, killing 10 people and injuring 13 others.

The accident occurred at the 59km peg along the Harare-Nyamapanda Road around 7am. – state media