Musakwa Flees Police, Court

Gospel musician Elias Musakwa is on the run after absconding court.

The man has been issued with a warrant of arrest by a Harare magistrate for failing to appear in court to answer to allegations of threatening to shoot a neighbour over a dispute. Ms Barbara Mateko issued the warrant last week.

Musakwa (48) failed to appear in court to answer for the charges levelled against him by Kennedy Mudukuti (28).

The musician threatened to shoot his neighbour after he was asked to lower the volume of his radio.

Allegations are that in September 2016, Mudukuti lodged a complaint with Ruwa Police to the effect that Musakwa was causing a lot of noise during a function which was held at his house.

The police approached Musakwa and cautioned him for the offence. This did not go well with Musakwa. The court heard that on October 19, Mudukuti was at his gate when Musakwa approached him.

It is alleged that Musakwa verbally threatened Mudukuti. “Ndikakuuraya I will come nababa vako ukapota uchidisturber mafunctions angu, ndinokupfura nepfuti, hamundizive uye hamuzivi vanhu vanondiziva, ivhu rangu iri rawakatsika,” the musician was recorded as saying.

The threats did not go well with Mudukuti who lodged a complaint with the police, leading to the arrest of Musakwa.

Musakwa is being charged with contravening section 186 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.