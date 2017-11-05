Musarara Accuser Fails To Produce Child’s Birth Certificate For DNA Tests

By Staff Reporter– A Harare woman who is accusing businessman and the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe chairperson,Tafadzwa Musarara,of refusing to maintain “his” child, Cynthia Wozhele, has failed to produce the contested sibling’s birth certificate which the court wanted to use for DNA tests.

Wozhela who is reportedly staying in the UK is demanding $700 per month for her 2 year old child from Musarara who is contesting paternity.

Harare Civil Court 20 months ago ordered for the child’s DNA tests results after Wozhele had filed an application under case number M900/16, accusing Musarara of neglecting “his” child.

Their case was supposed to be heard last month and Wozhela failed to produce the child’s birth records on the court’s hearing date.

The matter was, however,postponed to 17 November, 2017 to allow Wozhela to bring the birth certificate which would allow the DNA test to be conducted to ascertain the paternity of the minor.

In her founding affidavits Wozhela claimed that Musarara had also refused to take a birth certificate of the child and has been evasive.

“I have no knowledge of a child called Tererai Musarara. I am applying that this court orders that a DNA test be conducted. The money that the complainant is demanding is not justifiable for a minor child,” said Musarara is his opposing affidavit.

“Respondent’s (Musarara) assertion that he has no knowledge of our minor child falls foul and short of the truth. It suffices to mention that the respondent is the one who named our minor child Tererai,” said Wozhele in her founding affidavit.

Wozhela is being represented by the former Finance minister, Tendai Biti’s law firm.

A DNA test in Zimbabwe costs between $300 and $350.

Wozhele, holds a Malawian passport, and is reported to have migrated to United Kingdom after successfully claiming asylum emanating from his encounters with the Zanu PF operative.

Musarara who has also been receiving several attacks on social media following his debate last year with #Thisflag social movement founder Pastor Evan Mawarire on Supa Mandiwanzira’s radio station, said even if he was the father of the child Wozhele was abusing the child by posting his pictures on social media.

“How can any normal and reasonable woman carry a child for nine months and expose his/her photos on social media just because she wants maintenance paid? Wozhele could have just pursued her matter at the courts without seeking media attention. Where on earth do you expect a child of less than two years need $700.00 a month. That’s greediness,” reads part of his response.