Museveni Never Played Mnangagwa, Nonsense!

By Ngqabutho Mabhena| Yoweri Museveni was a government Minister under the Milton Obote administration. As Minister, Yoweri Museveni raided a police station with his bodyguards , took fire arms that were in that police station and started his Resistance Movement , which he led for 5 years up to 1986. Yoweri Museveni never fled to Tanzania but organised his military campaign inside Uganda. Any individual who has military support inside the country does not run away to address a press conference in foreign lands, rather, the person leads the military and create conditions for an emergency SADC and AU submits to negotiate for a ceasefire. Currently, it’s only ZANU (PF) youths, drawn from the two factions who are said to be involved in some skirmishes. The military is in barracks.

So this myth that some expelled ZANU (PF) leaders have the support of the military in Zimbabwe and that we are on the verge of a military coup must be ignored by right thinking Zimbabweans. Mnangagwa and his comrades as led by Mutsvanga are not our liberators, they are part of the problem. Their struggle has nothing to do with the improvement of the material conditions of ordinary Zimbabweans. They want to get back to the gravy train to continue with the looting. Assuming they are saints, why did they not use their influence to implement the 2013 constitution which was voted for by the majority of Zimbabweans?

Ours comrades is to organise and unite Zimbabweans both inside and outside Zimbabwe and create conditions for a Socialist Revolution. We must unite the vendors who are under constant attack from both ZANU (PF) and the MDC-T. We must organise the Cross Border Traders who are victims of corrupt Zimra officials and the police. We must organise workers who work for no pay. We must organise Zimbabweans in villages,towns and cities who are failing to access their hard earned money from the banks. As Cde Che said ” I am not a liberator. Liberators do not exist. The people shall liberate themselves “.

Ngqabutho Nicholas Mabhena

Student of Karl Marx and Lenin

+27 83 340 1000 (WhatsApp)