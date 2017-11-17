Museveni Reshuffles Army Generals Fearing Another Chiwenga

Own Correspondent| Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni is reported to have reshuffled his own military fearing another Chiwenga development in his own country.

Ugandan and Kenyan publications report of Museveni who is himself a coup plotter and became President through his second notorious military coup in the 80s , reshuffling his generals this week.

Since that coup in the 80s, Museveni has been in power for three decades.

Unlike Mugabe, Museveni has put his own son in the army top structures.

The changes were carried out by the Chief of Defence Forces Gen David Muhoozi. The latter coincidentally is his own son, the Uganda Monitor and the Kenyan Tuko publications report.

The report quotes UPDF spokesperson Brig Richard Karemire, claiming the changes were necessary as those moved have been outstanding in their previous positions.

“These changes take immediate effect because they are normal. The officers have had very successful tours of duty in different offices,” Karemire said as quoted by Monitor.

The paper says among those moved are Brig Stephen Kashure from Operations Wealth Creation (OWC) to be Deputy Commandant of the UPDF senior command and Staff College, Kimaka in Jinja district.

Others are Col Mesach Matte, Brig Chris Bossa, Col Hubert Mbonye, Col Charles Byaruhanga, Col Kefa Nangego, Col Bob Ogik, Col Paul Eswapu and Col Ceazer Bahwezi.

The changes come after the Zimbabwean army took control of government after ousting Robert Mugabe who has been in power since 1980.