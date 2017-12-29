Museveni’s Uganda And Mugabe’s Fall

 Andrew Mwenda | The fall of President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe has been welcomed by many Ugandans with excitement. For many people tired of President Yoweri Museveni’s long rule, Mugabe’s fall gives hope that their nightmare is about to end. That a long serving president who had ruled his country like a colossus can fall from power must be encouraging to many anti Museveni Ugandans and worrisome to Museveni’s supporters.

Yet Mugabe fell not because he ruled for long but because of what I would call “family overreach.” Contrary to the sentiments of many Ugandans, those who have taken power in Zimbabwe – the army and most likely with former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa behind it – have not raised Mugabe’s longevity as an issue. Instead the attempts to purge ZANU-PF of its “historicals” precipitated the military intervention.

Thus Mugabe has been sidelined (I am avoiding using overthrown) because his wife was wrecking the foundation on which her husband’s power rested i.e. the old guard of ZANU-PF in both the political and military sphere. Indeed Mugabe has not been overthrown by the army. He had already been overthrown by Mrs Grace Mugabe.

The old man had been reduced to acting merely in the interests of his wife rather than the interests of the political and military structure that was a repository of his power. This is a coup against Grace, not Robert. In sidelining Mugabe, the political and military structure of ZANU-PF has reasserted its power.

Mrs Grace Mugabe has been ambitious, brass, reckless and arrogant. Yet she knew little about the dynamics of power. Like most people, she thought power in Zimbabwe resided in Mugabe. She did not appreciate that Mugabe, like any other leader in the world, cannot hold power singly.

Leaders act as representatives or faces of power. Their personality compliments and reinforces that power but it is never the foundation of it.

Once the structural foundation on which that power rests shifts, the face of that power loses it. Leaders wield power by making a series of bargains with the most powerful social forces in their societies.

An effective leader is not the absolute ruler who decides singly on the destiny of a nation (as western media and academic propaganda on personal rule in non western societies posits) but one who is a good referee to the competitions among powerful interests.

That is the source of Museveni’s or Vladmir Putin’s power, not their personalities. Personality does not create power, it buttresses it.

  • Doctor Future

    Excellent analysis but longevity was also a factor. Remember a super fit Mugabe would have resisted the bad aspects of the G40 cabal. He could have stopped the “Nicodemus” engagements between her wife and the rest of the cabal.
    Remember age has reduced this otherwise strongman to a sleep granddad of politics.

  • Munya Shonhai

    True, Mugabe was just too old to understand what was going on. He lost his power to his wife and the other criminals around him and his wife who underestimated the military power and the connection between Ngwena and the military.

  • Chipazhamwongo

    You missed the big issue here was that Mugabe failed to manage his succession. He was too old. If succession is claer, Mu7 can go for few more years then throw in the towel.

  • Jukwa

    Correction: Mhondoro Mugabe DID NOT ‘fail to manage his succession’!

    There is not perfect way to manage a succession when hungry and power-gluttonous usurpers abound!

    The path of succession among Zim Patriots is there and well-known: In case the President becomes incapacitated, a VP would temporarily stand in, until the ZANU Delegates elect their next Leader.

    As Mhondoro Mugabe began to become more of a ‘Living Symbol’ than of ‘Vital Substance’, the VPs should have been choreographing the role of their Living Symbol, even as they take greater responsibility for the actual day to day running of the country.

    Thing is; though they earn their spot as VPs, Ngwena & Mphoko had the personalities of a bag of maize.

    This allowed the trouble-making devil, Moyo, to use Mai Mugabe to sow bitter seeds of discontent in ZANU.

    Not being close enough to the action, I can only make an educated guess that Moyo was the joker, who did not mind creating turmoil among Zim Patriots.

  • Jukwa

    Andrew Mwenda

    Another of the misguided and brainwashed, who, instead of learning about
    their African roots with respect to governance, they get themselves
    further lost with the evil eurocentric mindset.

    Mhondoro Mugabe WAS 93 YEARS OLD!
    It’s not like Mhondoro Mugabe could have gone on forever?

    Now, even Manangwaga is OLDER than Museveni! lol

    So all the Ugandan fools who would cheer Mhondoro Mugabe succumbing to Father Time, they are due MANY MORE YEARS will their Musevini! lol

  • Jukwa

    But Museveni is even younger than Ngwena. lol

    So those unthinking Ugandans should be able to drive themselves crazy for a few more years, even decades, of Museveni’s leadership. lol

  • Thembakamtshalwane

    I agree.