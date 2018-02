Hon. Misihairabwi: We have people who are using government as their place to rob, they are not being arrested they are only transferred from one ministry to another #OpenParlyZW @MoHCCZim @healthtimeszim @263Chat @ZBCNewsonline @BishowParajuli @ZIMCODD1 @UNZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/BAmP0V8VUr

— Open Parly ZW (@OpenParlyZw) February 6, 2018