MUSICIAN KILLED IN ACCIDENT: The Exact Spot Where Horror Car Crash Happened

0

Local musician Reason Makurumidze and another man where killed after a Honda Fit they were traveling in overturned in a horror crash.

The accident happened along Kazangarare road north of Karoi (SEE SATELLITE MAP) and the Honda was reportedly over-speeding before it overturned resulting in a tragic accident.

Makurumidze’s friend Steven Mutandi, the driver, died a few minutes after admission at Karoi General Hospital.

The passengers, including 2 couples and two others were allegedly coming from ‘happy hour’ at a suburb in Karoi and were intoxicated.

According to sources, it was a case of driving under the influence which led to the over speeding and impaired judgement.

The police are yet to release an official statement on the accident.

