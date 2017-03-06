Musindo Housing Beneficiaries To Be Evicted

DESTINY for Africa Network founder, Obadiah Musindo has given beneficiaries of his housing scheme in Mutare a three-month ultimatum to settle their debts or face eviction.

Musindo told a meeting in Mutare on Saturday that his organisation was preparing for the 2018 elections in support of President Robert Mugabe through various programmes.

“We are continuing with our programmes, but we have issues with people who are not settling their debts. Some have not finished paying their debts for five years now. Let us prepare for evictions, from those in Devonshire and Hobhouse. We are giving you up to June 30 this year to settle your debts,” Musindo said.

“We wrote letters to you over the matter and we will take you to court if you fail to pay the debts. We want now to handover the stands to council and by December we want you to have title deeds and you should also be supporters of Zanu PF as we are preparing for the 2018 elections.”

The Zanu PF-linked cleric said they were targeting to create 10 000 jobs through their Zimbabwe Builders’ Association, before saying they have formed a social welfare department to cater for disadvantaged people.

“We are growing as an organisation, through our Zimbabwe Builders Association (ZIBA), we want to create a strong workforce, there are 10 000 jobs on offer, we need painters, builders, plumbers, among other people.

“We have set up a social welfare department to assist the under-privileged people. There are people out there who need our help, there are disadvantaged people who are even failing to build their houses,” Musindo said.

Musindo, last year, offered 25 stands for free to blind people in Mutare and most of them were now struggling to build decent houses although he helped to put structures for some of them.

Meanwhile, Musindo said at the same meeting he would soon launch an ambitious car and furniture acquisition scheme for low-income earners across the country.

“In 2017, we are going to launch a vehicle and furniture scheme, so for those who are building leave enough space to park your cars, we are offering the cars on affordable prices. We are going to give you wardrobes, beds among other things,” he added. – Newsday