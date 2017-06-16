Mutambara Back With A Bang With Book On Leadership

Former Deputy Prime Minister in the inclusive Government Professor Arthur Mutambara has launched an autobiography detailing his life from his formative stage as a child, his stint as a student at the University of Zimbabwe, up to the time when he was one of the principals in the global political agreement in 2009.

Prof Mutambara withdrew from public life at the end of the inclusive Government in July 2013, only to resurface on Wednesday launching an autobiography at a colourful ceremony attended by politicians, academics, diplomats and senior Government officials.

The event was held at the Southern African Political Economic Series (SAPES) Trust, which is co-publisher of the book titled “In Search of the Elusive Zimbabwean Dream: An Autobiography of Thought Leadership (Volume One.)”

Addressing guests, Prof Mutambara said there was need to have a culture of research and documenting African history and not to leave the work to outsiders. “Others have done that. If you go to China, they will tell you 5 000 years ago we did the following. We cannot even say 60 years ago we did this. Shame on us as Africans!

“We must go and research. Let us write our own history. We have to craft our own history so that we become the authorities on the history of Africa. “I am trying to walk the talk. We must be masters of our own narratives,” said Prof Mutambara.

He implored young people to work hard, despite coming from humble backgrounds. “Do not worry if you are poor, if you are downtrodden, the sky is the limit,” said Prof Mutambara.

He said student activism and radicalism without academic excellence was hollow. “I feel it’s not enough to be radical and political. “Do well in school and be a political activist. “You do not impress me when you make noise in the street and come last in class.

“A combination of academic excellence and social responsibility; that’s what our young people should do. If you want to be a superstar, you must have a combination of academic excellence and social responsibility, that will make you a better doctor, engineer, politician or whatever you want to do in life,” said Prof Mutambara.

He said there was need to have a documentation of President Mugabe’s biography given his rich history, saying the nation had a lot to benefit from it. “From 1960, he was at the front end of Zimbabwean politics, 57 years of interesting insights and there is not even a pamphlet, not even a book. “We want to know what it was like in Fort Hare, in Ghana,” he said.

Turning to MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai, Prof Mutambara said he was their cheerleader as a labour movement leader as students fought with the Government to improve the country’s political, socio and economic environment.

Speaking at the same occasion, Zimbabwe People First elder Mr Rugare Gumbo turned the event into a rally by berating zanu-pf and its leadership. He claimed that he was not seeking any political office but was motivated by the desire to have young people take on leadership roles.

Other people who addressed the gathering were Primary and Secondary Education Deputy Minister Professor Paul Mavima, Mr Munyaradzi Gwisai, Mr Nelson Chamisa, as well as Mavambo/Kusile/Dawn leader Dr Simba Makoni. – state media