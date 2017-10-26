Mutsvangwa Apologizes to Sibanda

By Staff Reporter

The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association (ZNLWVA) leader Christopher Mutsvangwa, has apologized to the organisation’s former chairperson Jabulani Sibanda for failing to defend him when he challenged Grace Mugabe.

The Mutsvangwa led ZNLWVA condemned Sibanda when he two years ago said Grace had staged a “bedroom coup”.

ZNLWVA national political commissar, Francis Nhando this week said they regretted for denouncing Sibanda.

“We want to say we are very sorry about our reactions to his statement. We have realised that when he talked of ‘bedroom coup’ he was spot on because Grace and the so-called G40 have already usurped power from Zanu PF. Grace is just a secretary for women affairs. Where does she have the powers to insult her boss, who is the vice secretary for the party,” said Nhando.

Sibanda told NewsDay that he was open to rejoining the war veterans.

“It’s now water under the bridge and I am happy my comrades decided to bury the hatchet and work against a common enemy trying to destroy the gains of our liberation struggle. I know I have been arrested for undermining the authority of the President — a matter which left me with legal expenses amounting to $12 000, but that won’t deter me from joining my fellow comrades. I am glad they have realised their mistake and took a humble decision to apologise,”he said.