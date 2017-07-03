Mutsvangwa Attacks Prof. Moyo Again, Says He “Is Behaving Like a Mad Dog In A Manger”

War veterans leader, Christopher Mutsvangwa has threatened to “deal” with the Higher and Tertiary Education minister, Professor Jonathan Moyo accusing him of sabotaging the government’s command agriculture program.

Addressing a press conference in Harare on Monday, the former war veterans minister, Mutsvangwa said Moyo has become a burden in the government and must be dealt with.

“Moyo is behaving like a mad dog in a manger and must be brought to order. we are a country which respects order, we are a country which respects structure and the constitution as well as the law, but he chooses to behave in a disorderly manner.

“The President must come out of his shell and deal with this kind of madness if he fails to do that we are ready to take action and we are going to deal with him decisively,” said Mutsvangwa without a hint of what action he will take against Moyo.

“The War veterans castigate this kind of behaviour by Jonathan Moyo were he willingly attacks the Vice President and the Army Commander (Constantine Chiwenga),” Mutsvangwa charged.

He said President Robert Mugabe is being too lenient on Moyo who has been savaging Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa on the Command Agriculture program.

“Moyo wants to destroy government from within. He wants to sabotage government programs so that he will achieve his goals of destroying the party and this is why we are calling on President Mugabe to rein on this man,” he said.

Mutsvangwa added that Jonathan Moyo wants to parade himself as Mugabe’s prophet as he is alleged to be boasting around his friends that he has Mugabe’s backing.

However, Mutsvangwa warned that Moyo has been anti Mugabe judging by his history.

The war vets leader called for the arrest of Moyo on charges of money laundering crime adding that that the Higher and tertiary education minister will go to jail.

“We cannot have someone in government who is so corrupt. He has a case to answer and he must be tried by the waiting courts. There is no doubt he is guilty he will definitely go to jail and serve time,” Mutsvangwa added.- 263chat