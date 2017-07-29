Mutsvangwa Fights In Mnangagwa’s Corner, Calls Mugabe A “Bl**dy Liar”

War veterans boss and former Cabinet minister Christopher Mutsvangwa a strong ally of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the Zanu PF succession battle has come out to accuse his former boss, President Robert Mugabe of being a liar.

The local Newsday reports that Mustvangwa yesterday attacked the Zanu PF leader saying, Mugabe’s memory was now failing, describing him as a “revisionist” bent on rewriting the country’s history.

Mutsvangwa was responding to Mugabe’s statements in his address to the Zanu PF women’s league annual national assembly on Thursday that the 93-year-old received the war veterans’ chief along with his colleagues when they arrived in Mozambique to join the liberation struggle.

The war veterans’ chairman said he welcomed Mugabe and his entourage at Chimoio, contrary to the veteran leader’s claims.

“These are the historical facts,” Mutsvangwa said.

“The truth is that I am the one who received Robert Mugabe at Chimoio Zhunda Camp and not the other way round, as now claimed by the comrade, who became the first President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

“His version is patently a revisionist account. Only G40 (Higher Education minister) Jonathan Moyo could have penned it for him to regurgitate.

“Comrade President, true revolutionaries have that attribute of historical integrity, as a cardinal virtue.”

When addressing the women’s league, Mugabe said he received the likes of Mutsvangwa and others at Chimoio, when they were coming from university (of Rhodesia) to join the liberation struggle.

“We received the likes of Mutsvangwa and others at Chimoio, when they were coming from university.

“They were four of them. We welcomed them, but today they are the ones saying the President must go.

“‘He is too old, it is painful’, but they are not alone. They are being sent,” Mugabe said in his address that included potshots at the military and a faction of the ruling party loyal to Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

But Mutsvangwa differed with Mugabe’s version of events. “Robert Mugabe only got to Chimoio Zhunda Camp in September 1975, well after my arrival,” he said.

“He came together with Edgar Tekere, Nisbert Makotsi, a Dengwani and 150 to 200 comrades.

“I arrived at Chimoio Zhunda Camp in early July 1975, soon after Mozambique’s Independence Day.”

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association (ZNLWVA) has called for the arrest of First Lady Grace Mugabe for telling Mugabe to appoint a successor.

“We are calling on Grace Mugabe to be arrested because we were arrested for exactly what she has said,” ZNLWVA secretary-general, Victor Matemadanda said yesterday.

“We were arrested for saying the same things she said yesterday (Thursday), so we are in a democracy and if the law is to be seen to be applied equally, Grace must be arrested.” Newsday