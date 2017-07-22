Mutsvangwa Fumes Over Prof. Moyo And Kasukuwere

Former Cabinet minister and chairperson of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) — Christopher Mutsvangwa has warned that the former freedom fighters will not rest until two ministers they accuse of sowing divisions in Zanu PF — Saviour Kasukuwere and Jonathan Moyo are ejected from the party.

Mutsvangwa, with the support of his fellow executive member and spokesperson of the ex-combatants, Douglas Mahiya, also vowed never to form a political party — dismissing as mischievous claims by other disgruntled members that war veterans were at the cusp of launching a new political formation.

“Moyo and his cohorts including Kasukuwere will be ejected from the party and Zanu PF will be sanitised then thereafter it will deliver itself back to its rightful owners, the people of Zimbabwe.

“We will never form another party because we are going to kick out the G40 and reclaim our party,” Mutsvangwa said in reference to the faction of young Turks known as Generation 40 (G40) which is fiercely opposed to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa succeeding President Robert Mugabe.

Mutsvangwa insisted that war veterans have no issues with Mugabe because they were clear that their problem was the G40 faction.

“We have maintained we have absolutely no quarrel with the patron (Mugabe). Know your enemy is the dictum of guerrilla warfare. G40 is the enemy,” said Mutsvangwa.

Mutsvangwa and the larger section of the war veterans have consistently accused the G40 of destabilising Zanu PF and have not hidden their dislike for both Moyo and Kasukuwere.

Both Moyo and Kasukuwere are alleged to be kingpins of the G40 faction but the duo has repeatedly denied belonging to any faction.

Mahiya, who was said to be among people privy to the formation of a new political party by the war veterans, distanced the ex-combatants from the “planned” political party.

He said the former freedom fighters were mainly concerned about their exclusion from Zanu PF not fighting the former liberation movement which he said had been “hijacked” by people he said were Johnnie-came-latelies.

“War veterans would really want to remain in the only one political home they have ever known (Zanu PF) but we are worried when the G40 thinks we have become irrelevant.

“If we have become irrelevant as ex-combatants, then the nationalists in Zanu PF should also be irrelevant because we were together in the struggle.

“We will never leave the party but we will continue to tell the people that we are concerned that Zanu PF has lost revolutionary characteristics, there is too much corruption and there is no development taking place because of the G40 element in the party,” said Mahiya.

Last week, a war veteran, Thomas Chitauro told the Daily News that they were close to launching a political party.

“We are coming up with something and working with war veterans across the board. At the moment, I cannot say much but will inform you in due course,” said Chitauro.- Daily News