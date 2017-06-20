Mutsvangwa Humiliated

ZIMBABWE National Liberation War Veterans’ Association leader, Christopher Mutsvangwa was reportedly booed while making a presentation at the late Vice-President Joshua Nkomo memorial lecture at Witwatersrand University in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday.

Mutsvangwa invited the wrath of the crowd when he spoke about his expulsion from the government, blaming his misfortunes on G40, a Zanu PF faction allegedly fronted by Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo and political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere.

A group of activists from Matabeleland region started booing, heckling and singing as he presented, while others briefly walked out.

One of the people who attended the event, Mongezi Mpofu, said there was drama and chaos and Mutsvangwa had a torrid time presenting the lecture, as he was interjected at every turn.

“Ahead of the booing, the activists walked out and sang as soon as Mutsvangwa stood to deliver his lecture,” he said.

Mpofu said the commotion only receded when Zapu leader, Dumiso Dabengwa intervened to calm the gathering, urging them to allow Mutsvangwa to finish his presentation and engage him later.

“I kindly ask you to listen to Mutsvangwa, even if you don’t agree with him,” Dabengwa said.

“We came all the way from Zimbabwe for this important event. I ask you to allow him to continue. If you disagree with him, engage him later at an appropriate time.”

The activists said Mutsvangwa, a former Zanla cadre, had no business at an event that celebrated the life of Nkomo, whom Zanu PF sought to kill during the 1980s Gukurahundi.

Mpofu said while Dabengwa’s intervention rescued the situation, it did not stop the activists from occasionally shouting at Mutsvangwa, whose lecture condemned the Cabinet’s “intellectual poverty” and the government’s “poor policies”.

Contacted for comment, Mutsvangwa said his hecklers were tribalists and that others were sent by Moyo.

“One group, Mthwakazi was tribal and DD (Dabengwa) dispensed with that bigotry,” he said.

“A few others were Jonathan Moyo G40 cohorts from Tsholotsho and the convener called upon them to engage me outside of the lecture.

“Jonathan Moyo is the wartime deserter-turned-traitor-turned spy. That is why (what) I said last Saturday offended the few G40 cohorts in the crowd.

“I juxtaposed and laid the patriotic and first hand histography of Soul Ndlovu’s lecture presentation to the grotesque distortions of Jonathan Moyo (and) even Munyaradzi Huni in his G40 inspired Chimurenga Chronicles. That is what piqued Jonathan Moyo infiltrators (sic).”

Mutsvangwa said he appreciated Dabengwa’s “all-embracing patriotic maturity”.

“He is clearly over any gripes and rancour emanating from history,” he said. “He is reaching for the greater national identity. He was indeed noble and defended me against petty tribal and parochial regionalist bigotry.”- Newsday