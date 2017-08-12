Mutsvangwa In Fresh Rant On How He Rescued Expelled Bona Mugabe From Australia Moving Her To Hong Kong

Ray Nkosi | Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) chairperson Christopher Mutsvangwa, is exhibiting more confusion saying he loves the Mugabe children more than Jonathan Moyo and Savior Kasukuwere, claiming that they just “want the mother” Grace.

While Mutsvangwa was playing the good guardian of the Mugabe children claiming to have intervened and saved Bona’s academic life, his war vets body is on a vicious attack against the very same children as they use them as a weapon to attack their mother, Grace, printing T-Shirts in a campaign dubbed “Control Your Children First”, which many viewed to be in bad taste.

The war vets months ago brazenly demanded that Grace’s husband Robert Mugabe step down immediately in favour of their preferred successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa, details which are now profiled in a live documentary on the Blue Ocean strategy document.

Somewhat running out of steam, the war vets then announced they are looking for a leader, soon to announce again that they have no problems with Mugabe and his wife Grace, confusion galore, now they are after the Mugabe kids.

What is not clear in the media report is whether Mutsvangwa’s rescuing of Bona was out of the kindness or goodness of his heart or he was merely carrying out his normal responsibility as a diplomat appointed by Bona’s father, Mugabe.

The local Daily News reports that Mutsvangwa has claimed that he assisted the First Family in facilitating the relocation of Bona Mugabe to Hong Kong after she was deported from Australia.

Bona was deported from Australia in 2008 and went on to study at City University in Hong Kong.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, Mutsvangwa said he is different from Zanu PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere and Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo who do not care about the first family.

“They have no respect for the family structure and we Zimbabweans we are very particular with respecting the family structure. Zimbabweans are offended by the G40. They (G40) can’t even help the first family, as their friends, to control their kids. They are preoccupied by fighting vice presidents, fighting war veterans,” Mutsvangwa said.

“This is a true story. This other day, the president (Robert Mugabe) was talking about . . . five to six children of the most prominent politicians who were being kicked out of schools in Western countries, among those who were being kicked out was a child of the president of Zimbabwe called Bona. She was kicked out of Australia.

“I was the ambassador in Beijing, she was being taught in an English environment in Australia . . . When she was kicked out, together with (former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Gideon) Gono and (former Labour minister Nicholas) Goche’s children.

“They were thinking of taking her to Singapore. I said Singapore’s national intelligence is controlled by the Americans and I suggested and appealed to the Chinese so that Bona goes to Hong Kong, they speak English but the national security is controlled by China because Hong Kong is part of China. That’s how I managed to secure a place for her. That’s how she managed to become what she is today,” Mutsvangwa said.

“That’s what friends do. Kasukuwere and Jonathan want the mother. They don’t want to help the family,” he added.

Mutsvangwa further said Bona “is the only level-headed child of the president”.

He said Kasukuwere and Moyo were now destroying Mugabe’s legacy.

“Kasukuwere and Moyo are destroying the legacy of the president. Moyo is trying to rewrite the history of the liberation struggle.

“On this other day, the president claims that he received me in Chimoio. I said why Mr president, why do you change history like that? I am the one who received him in Chimoio. The president was starving, the president had no shoes, his suits were torn, he was trying to listen to the radio, he was joining batteries until they were long like my hands, by then he could not buy batteries, this is real. He was not part of the resumption of the war in 1975.”

“The Mgagao comrades made him the president, now you are saying you don’t want guns, but they made you. You use a ladder to ascend and when you are at the top you push off that ladder. One day you will want to descent, you will have problems because the ladder will be not there,” Mutsvangwa said. Daily News