Mutsvangwa Says He is Ready To Go to Jail than See Bob Make Grace Vice President

MUGABE vs MNANGAGWA MUGABE vs MNANGAGWA Posted by ZimEye on Monday, November 6, 2017

Staff Reporter| Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association Secretary General Victor Matemadanda says that President Robert Mugabe must never be allowed to turn the country’s presidency into a family affair by imposing First Lady Grace Mugabe as his Deputy and possible successor.

Speaking to journalists over the weekend, Matemadanda said that Mugabe does not have the liberation war credentials to decide who and how the country should be governed as he was never there when the liberation war started.

“We may have made a mistake putting you in place, but now when its time to go you then want your wife to take over, after her your sons, then your grand son, even your neighbours no ways we shall not allow that. This country came through bloodshed and we will never let go of it,” said Matemadanda referencing to President Robert Mugabe.

Matemadanda said that he is not afraid of being arrested for his stance to stop Mugabe from what he said is destroying the values of the liberation war.

The self confessed Emerson Mnangagwa loyalist said that he is prepared to be arrested like all other liberation fighters were arrested for twn years and escaped being killed in prison in reference to Mnangagwa who was arrested and sentenced to death during the liberation war.

“I am prepared to go to jail even for ten years in defence of what we fought for in the liberation struggle,” he said.

“Its bad that people who suffered for this country are now being said to be politically irrelevant,” he said.

The war veterans are preparing to hold a no holds barred meeting in Harare in the next few weeks and Matemadanda has vowed that the meeting will go ahead whether the police sanction it or not.

“We are going to hold our meeting whether its sanctioned or not,” said Matemadanda.

“Its our constitutional right to have the meeting as we are not going there to fight anyone but to discuss the values of what we fought for,” he added.

The hard talking liberation war veteran urged all liberation fighters to attend the meeting without fear.