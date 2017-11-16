Mutsvangwa Videos Are False, Mugabe Hasn’t Resigned At All

The two videos circulated by War Vets leader Chris Mutsvangwa are deceptive. President Robert Mugabe has not resigned at all and SADC earlier today as ZimEye.com reported has deplored the army’s actions to remove Mugabe labeling them unconstitutional. The regional body even appeared to label the current disgruntlement, merely political.

The videos have Mutsvangwa celebrating victory and a woman believed to be his daughter announcing while claiming that Emmerson Mnangagwa has telephoned Mutsvangwa telling him that Mugabe has agreed to resign, he just wanted security for his family. But ZimEye can reveal the claims are false and misleading.