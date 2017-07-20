Mutuma Is Right To Dump Bosso

Ezra Tshisa Sibanda| The backlash and attacks on Mutuma on why he left Bosso to join Magaya’s team Yadah, is unfortunate and definitely out of order.

It’s not rocket science that anybody would leave their place of employment for greener pastures or for more pay. So what is wrong with what Mutuma did considering that contractual agreement with Bosso was violated by the club failing to pay him?

Bosso fans should demand to know why the so called businessman agreed and promised to pay Mutuma’s signing on fee and salary but failed to fulfil his pledge. He used the club to gain mileage yet he knew he was just a scam.

For how long should businessmen & politicians use Bosso to achieve their goals, promising so much and then don’t fulfil those pledges? Why can’t we learn and refuse to be used as a club?

The anger should be directed to the businessman, just leave the player alone.

How was Bosso duped into believing and trusting this con man who disappeared without paying? Highlanders FC should have demanded the businessman (who ever his name is) to deposit Mutuma’s money first to the club and also sign all paperwork before signing the player. Now the executive has been left with egg on their faces and this was a very bad business all day long.

Bosso should consider themselves lucky that the player chose to dump them without going to courts to demand his money like what other players did in the past. So leave Mutuma alone and focus on our in-house problems.