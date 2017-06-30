Mutumwa Mawere: I Was Never A ZANU PF Member, Never

Staff Reporter| South Africa based businessman, Mutumwa Mawere has declared that he has never been a ZANU PF member. Mr Mawere made these comments during a LIVEBLAST program on ZimEye on Monday titled “Unmasking Mnangagwa and Chinamasa.”

“I don’t know where you get this imagination, this creativity of importing membership when it’s never claimed. Nobody in Zanu PF has ever claimed me to be a member,” he said.

He was quizzed on his participation in long figure donations to Robert Mugabe’s party. “If you were not a member, how do you then explain the many donations you made to ZANU PF,” ZimEye readers asked. To this, Mawere said replied saying a donation cannot be construed to denote membership. He then said anyone who claims he was a member must prove this with evidence. The following was the program: