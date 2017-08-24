Muzenda Death Latest: Will Grace Mugabe Be Buried At Heroes Acre?

Staff Reporter| Mai Maud Muzenda wife to the late former Vice President Simon Muzenda has been declared a national heroine, ZimEye can reveal.

The development this afternoon triggered discussions on First Lady Grace Mugabe, if she will also qualify for heroes acre status.

Will Grace be made a national hero after a Senior cabinet minister yesterday sounded out suggestions she is not fit as a mother?, observers discussed Thursday afternoon. Yesterday, Information Minister Chris Mushohwe appeared to play the antithesis as he described Mai Muzenda as a mother whose qualities were evident in what exactly Grace Mugabe has been criticised of.

Meanwhile minister of Defence Sydney Sekeramayi broke the news to the Muzenda family this afternoon after President Robert Mugabe pronounced the status earlier today.

Mai Muzenda will be buried at the National Heroes Acre on Saturday.