Staff Reporter | Bishop Abel Muzorewa’s UANC party has come back to life, with a fresh breadth being injected into it by his own children.

The United African National Congress party will launch its 2018 campaign agenda to remove President Robert Mugabe from power tomorrow. Among the speakers is his own look alike son Gwinyai Muzorewa, who is set to address the event to be held at the Crown Plaza Monomatapa Hotel.

The event is set to begin at 9.30 AM.