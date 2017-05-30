Muzorewa Party Vows To Jail Mugabe Over Gukurahundi Crimes

By Staff Reporter | The late Bishop Abel Muzorewa’s African National Council, (UANC) party has vowed that once it gets into power it will arrest and jail President Robert Mugabe for the Gukurahundi atrocities.

Mugabe’s government in the 1980s unleashed the North Korean trained fifth brigade soldiers on the people of Matebeleland and massacred over 20 000 civilians.

People of Matabeleland however still want an apology from Mugabe who continues to sweep the issue under the carpet.

“We are going to call a spade a spade, and anyone who committed heinous crimes will have to be arrested and prosecuted, that is what we are going to do with the Gukurahundi atrocities if we are elected in to office next year,” UANC President, Nesbert Mutengezanwa, told journalists in Harare this week.

“This is the same to those who caused suffering to Zimbabweans during operation Murambatsvina and the 2008 Presidential runoff election campaign period, “he said.

Mutengezanwa also slammed opposition political parties planning to form a coalition against Zanu PF in the next election.

“The problem with all these people is that they all tested the Zanu PF corruption cake , and there is also no one who wants to be led, they all want to be the leaders of the proposed coalition and we cannot be part of these power hungry politicians,” he said.