MVURWI KOMBI FIRE ACCIDENT: Relatives Of Killed Driver Speak To ZimEye

Staff Reporter | Relatives of the Kombi driver killed in the tragic accident, involving a Kombi and a Honda Fit along Mvurwi-Centenary highway, Monday afternoon, speak out.

Eye witnesses say the two vehicles had a head on collision which resulted in both vehicles catching fire.

A police officer was driving the Honda CRV which collided head-on with a Nissan Caravan at the 60-kilometre peg along Mvurwi-Centenary Road on Monday, killing 11 people and injuring 14 others. The family has no kind words for the Zimbabwe Republic Police in its handling of the situation, condemning for instance that body parts were not collected all at once from the accident scene, giving opportunity to vultures and other animals to prey on them.