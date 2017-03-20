MWENEZI ELECTION: Chiefs Who Do Not Campaign For Zanu PF Will Be Fired, Says Minister

Terrence Mawawa Mwenezi | Controversial Masvingo State Minister, Shuvai Ben Mahofa has threatened that traditional leaders who do not campaign for the ruling party in the Mwenezi by-election will be fired from their respective positions.

Mahofa made the remarks at a Zanu PF rally held at Rutenga Primary School last week.

The controversial state minister also boasted that all traditional leaders were sympathetic to the ruling party.

“All traditional leaders belong to Zanu PF and I know they will campaign for Joosbi Omar in the coming by-election. Those who do not campaign for Zanu PF will be sacked. You must remember that you occupy those positions because of Zanu PF,” said Mahofa.

Mahofa said traditional leaders had received many fringe benefits such that they were expected to campaign vigorously for the ruling party.

“You have received a lot of benefits such that we expect you campaign for Zanu PF.You were given farming inputs so we expect you to work hard.If you do not campaign for our candidate we will deal with you,”said Mahofa.

As the April by-election beckons,political observers have already cast aspersions on the possibility of a free and fair election in Mwenezi East Constituency.

“There is widespread intimidation of key participants in the electoral process such that the whole thing is a fiasco,”said Masvingo based political writer ,Batsiranayi Ngungama.