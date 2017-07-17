Mwenezi Sex Pest Sued By 6 Women He Impregnated

A peasant farmer who sired children with six different women is paying around US$300 on a monthly basis for the upkeep of all his children, the Mwenezi Civil Court heard last week.

Bloodwell Tarume, who resides at Rutenga growth point, was dragged to the court by his wife, Bester Tarume who accused him of neglecting his fatherly duties after he disappeared from his homestead to go and live with his girlfriends.

“He left home sometime in March this year and he never left any cent till today. He is residing with his girlfriends. So he deserves to pay $300 on a monthly basis,” Bester told the court.

However, Bloodwell told the court that he could not afford to pay the demanded money as he had five other separate maintenance claims he was currently paying.

He showed the court written evidence to prove that he was indeed paying maintenance for five more children sired with five different women.

Asked by the magistrate Honest Musiiwa why he engaged in such irresponsible behaviour of siring children everywhere, Tarume said it was a habit whose cause he too could not understand.

Musiiwa ordered Tarume to pay Bester US$50 on a monthly basis for the upkeep of their child.

Of Bloodwell’s six maintenance cases, four were presided over at the Mwenezi Civil Court while the other two cases were heard in Masvingo and Gutu. tellzim news