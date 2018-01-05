Mwonzora Clarifies Confusion Brisk Over Kudakwashe Damson

By Farai D Hove| MDC Secretary General has moved in to clarify confusion between his party and ZANU PF over the petrol bombed ZANU PF Youth Commissar for Epworth Kudakwashe Damson.

There was what appeared like a fight for victim status between ZANU PF and MDC as ZANU PF maintained its report that Kudakwashe Damson is their Provincial Commissar (Youth League).

Mwonzora early Friday morning however announced that Kudakwashe Damson is of a truth a ZANU PF member, but there is another Damson who is an MDC office holder and lives in the same suburb.

“I have rechecked the facts. Damson Damson is MDC-T deputy chairman for Epworth. Kudakwashe Damson is a Zanu PF official in Epworth. The house that was attacked was that Kudakwashe Damson. I regret the error. We still condemn the violence!|,” wrote Mwonzora on his micro blogging portal.

I have rechecked the facts. Damson Damson is MDC-T deputy chairman for Epworth. Kudakwashe Damson is a Zanu PF official in Epworth. The house that was attacked was that Kudakwashe Damson. I regret the error. We still condemn the violence! — Douglas Mwonzora (@DMwonzora) January 5, 2018