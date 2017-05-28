WATCH: My Mum Had Sex With Welshman Ncube, And Then Daddy Killed Her For It | 36YR OLD MURDER CASE INVESTIGATED LIVE ON ZimEye.com

….

After 36 years…is this really true?

ZimEye investigates a 36 year old murder case in which the South Africa based doctorate candidate, Gugu Ncube links Prof Welshman Ncube to her mother's death. She states that it was after the MDC leader had impregnated her mother that Gugu's father discovered the news and then turned on to commit murder.

What are the facts established so far? –

Gugu in the interview refers to Welshman as, “This guy.”

2. Gugu jumps to point fingers at Welshman Ncube on the basis of a DNA test “performed in Bulawayo in 1987” which “proves” that the man who fathered her was not her dad. But she then disowns the DNA findings and admits there were no DNA testing facilities in 1987 in Bulawayo and none accessed by her relatives as claimed.

3. Gugu appears uninterested in getting a second DNA test to trap Welshman Ncube.

4. Gugu only met physically Welshman Ncube last year in 2016.

5. She later makes claim to another physical encounter with him after finishing her O Levels in 1998. But after meeting, she did not meet him again only to encounter Prof Ncube 17 years later, last year.