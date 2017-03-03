My Wife Is HIV+, She’s Lied To Me for 4 Years | LIVE VIDEO

LIVE-BLAST: A Zimbabwean man living in London tells his story of how after living with his wife for 4 whole years, he has just discovered that she is HIV+.

“I have only just discovered this horror soon after our baby was delivered last month,” the man tells ZimEye.

He continues saying, “All this while she knew she was HIV but hid everything from me. It was only in February when I discovered ARV pills close to her that she started talking, but not after several denials. I work in the NHS so I am no stranger to ARVs,” he says.

He continues explaining, “Fortunately I tested negative and they only found only chlamydia in my blood which I have since been treated for.

“But as regards HIV, my window period for detection ends in a week’s time so I am not all clear, HIV could have still found its way into my blood.

The man adds that he has since approached British police for assistance. Tune into ZimEye.com Saturday at 6pm(LONDON TIME) for the LIVE interview.