Mystery And Conspiracy Theories As DeMbare’s DotComs Disappears From Facebook

A wave of conspiracy theories has greeted the disappearance of the biggest Facebook page for Dynamos fans which suddenly went offline at the weekend.

The DeMbare DotComs Facebook page, popular with the Glamour Boys supporters who have been turning to it — at the touch of their phone — to get the latest information about their team went offline at the weekend.

The Facebook page had more than 200 000 likes and was regarded as a leader in its field as its administrators also covered matters related to other clubs and also the national teams.

The faces behind it — known by the Facebook language as Dottie — have been mysterious characters for some time.

This has fuelled speculation that some of them include The Herald Senior Sports Editor Robson Sharuko, The Sunday Mail Sports Editor Makomborero Mutimukulu and Alpha Media Holdings online guru John Mokwetsi, a fierce DeMbare fan.

DeMbare Dotcoms has come up with some catchy phrases, including “nyika yese irikufara’’, suggesting the whole country is happy whenever their team wins, which have gone viral and have become a part of the football language this season. Recently their rivals at Highlanders also used the same phrase, “nyika yese irikufara,’’ to mock the Glamour Boys family after a 1-3 defeat in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Mandava.

While the DeMbare DotComs Facebook page went offline, at the weekend, their Twitter handle, which also goes by the same name, remained online.

The people behind the Facebook page then announced they had created a new Facebook page, with the same identity, and asked their followers to back them.

“It is has been an emotional 24 hrs as we try to recover your favourite page. Frantic efforts are being made but we never stop so we are back to be the best you know we are,’’ the people behind the project announced. We understand the work of suspending the account that was done by a combination of high-profile journalists and their handlers to demonise and delay the stories we were about to expose.

“We will hit back hard when the official page is back as we negotiate with the service provider. We have always been loyal to Dynamos and to engaging the community using passion and integrity.

“Big boys never bow out easily. So spread the word that we are back. And spread the word that the real fight starts and we will give a good one so lethal some people will need lawyers.

