Mzembi Arrested Together With Undenge| WICKNELL CHIVAYO DODGY TENDERS | BREAKING NEWS

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested two former cabinet ministers in what includes concerns over the case of Wicknell Chivayo.

The ZACC has announced that those arrested are former Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Walter Mzembi and former Energy and Power Development Minister Samuel Undenge.

ZimEye has revealed how Chivayo obtained tenders of nearly $1 billion and illegally obtained a $5 million payment without a performance guarantee.

Mzembi is allegedly facing criminal abuse of office and corruption charges rising when he was the Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry and also as Foreign Affairs Minister.

Undenge is alleged to have abused his position as the former Minister of Energy and Power Development to influence ZESA to illegally parcel out tenders to his cronies.

ZACC also said Patterson Tsimba has been picked up on allegations of murder adding that television personality Oscar Pambuka and Pyscology Mazivisa – member of the house of assembly for Highfield West – are also wanted by anti-graft body investigators to assist with investigations. – state media/additional reporting.