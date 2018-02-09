Mzembi Fires Back At “Criminal” ZACC Mzembi

G40 accused former cabinet minister, Walter Mzembi has slapped the fugitive from justice boss of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) commissioner, Goodson Nguni, with a $10 million lawsuit.

Mzembi alleges that Nguni wilfully published falsehoods when claiming that Mzembi had gone into hiding, before his latest arrest.

Nguni is himself a convict from a case in South Africa in which he is named for participating in high level fraud while employed by the neighbouring country’s Postal Services company.

In his summons, filed at the High Court on Wednesday, Mzembi writes: “In the statement, the defendant (Nguni) sounded that Zacc was hunting for the plaintiff (Mzembi). In his words, the defendant said that: ‘we have been looking for him since last Friday’ and to the contrary he says ‘he said he will hand himself over’. How can they be hunting for a person who is at his house and who always hands himself to the authorities when required to do so?

…The defendant as alluded is a ZACC commissioner and is employed in that capacity. However, he appears to have had incorporated the office of the spokesperson of Zacc and has since adopted and assumed the roles of the latter’s office

…Given the circumstances of the plaintiff, a lot of business which would have earned him so much income for survival has been subrogated and compromised.”- Newsday