Mzembi In New Chombo Attack

Staff Reporter | Tourism and Hospitality Minister Walter Mzembi has reacted angrily at Home Affairs Minister’s directive on the nearly absurd police roadblocks directive.

Muzembi widely credited with the demand for the reduction of police roadblocks on the country’s roads, on Thursday reacting to Chombo’s order that the police will only mount four roadblocks per province at any one time saying that his request to have the number of roadblocks reduced did not infer to compromising state security.

In a media statement, Mzembi said that he finds it extremely out of order that the Home Affairs Ministry would drastically reduce the level of policing to that level on a claim that they are responding to the call by his Ministry to give visiting tourists “freedom” on the roads.

The Tourism Minister said that his Minister can never make demands that sacrifice national security which is in the hands of the police. Mzembi said that he will sort out the misunderstanding with Minister Chombo in a hurriedly arranged inter ministerial meeting on Monday.

Meanwhile, police spokesperson Charity Charamba earlier in the week said that the reduction in roadblocks is no cause for celebration by motorists as the police will not stop at mounting security check points on the roads at their discretion.