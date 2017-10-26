N20 million Contraband Alcohol Enroute To Zimbabwe Destroyed In Namibia

Contraband alcohol worth N$20 million that was seized recently by Namibian customs officials at Walvis Bay was destroyed at the harbour town’s landfill yesterday.

It took two trucks to transport the 95 000 bottles of counterfeit Johnny Walker Red and Black Label and Smirnoff Vodka to the dump where they were dropped into a pit and crushed by a bulldozer.

“The municipality first suggested we pour out the alcohol, but the sheer volume made it impractical, hence the decision to crush the bottles at the site,” said acting customs and excise commissioner Thandi Hambira.

Intelligence communicated through a global customs network that Namibia is party to, resulted in the discovery of the counterfeit consignment, which was on its way to Zimbabwe.

The consignment was allegedly shipped from the United States via Dubai to the port of Walvis Bay. Namibia was meant to be the transit point.

A lawyer representing multinational beverages giant Diageo, which is the trademark holder of Johnny Walker and Smirnoff in South Africa, Paul Ramara, said legal action will be taken against the “counterfeiter” in Zimbabwe, as well as the South African clearing agent at Walvis Bay. The clearing agent is also the owner of the warehouse where the contraband was stored before its transportation to Zimbabwe. An investigation is also expected to determine possible involvement of Namibian customs officials in the handling of the consignment.

“We are extremely delighted at Namibian customs’ diligent efforts to seize the contraband. It took us by surprise, but we are happy that we have stopped this from entering the market. The action by Namibian customs has dealt a big blow to this criminal scheme,” Ramara said.

Hambira said that Namibian customs, in collaboration with the World Customs Organisation and 19 customs administrations in Africa, participated in an operation at 19 ports on the continent over a period of eight days. Most contraband, including alcohol and cosmetics, were detained at Walvis Bay.

She said contraband items, especially consumables such as alcohol, cigarettes, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, not only have a negative economic impact, but were also a serious risk to consumer health.

“The role of customs administrations in the fight against counterfeit products is vitally important, which range from detecting of illegal trade through border operations, risk analysis, intelligence and investigations. The government of Namibia has declared war on the importation of counterfeit products,” Hambira said.

The recent counterfeit booze discovery was the biggest detention of such goods at Walvis Bay this year.- The Namibian