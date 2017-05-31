NAILED: Mthwakazi Cessation “Thugs” Behind BOSSO Violence

Ray Nkosi | Prominent former Radio Zimbabwe personality Ezra “Tshisa” Sibanda has sensationally claimed that the Mthwakazi Republic Party members who he described as “thugs” are behind all the violence at Highlanders Football Club matches.

Speaking on Voice Of America’s Studio 7 and in his social media postings, Sibanda says that Mthwakazi Republic Party led by its Spokesperson Mbonisi Gumbo are hijacking Highlanders Football Club into their tribal politics and destabilising the team.

Sibanda insists the party is not a political movement but “a pressure group of thugs out to try and gain popularity by using the name of Highlanders.”

The unapologetic Sibanda further castigates the adoption of the Mthwakazi cessation group’s slogan “Asifuni Bumbulu” (We don’t want nonsense) into Highlanders slogan as being out of order.

Sibanda further accuses the group of fanning tribalism into the team declaring that Highlanders is the only football team in the country which attracts players and supporters from all the tribes in the country something which the Mthwakazi cessation groups are trying to destroy in order to push their cessation agenda.

Comment could not immediately be obtained from the Mthwakazi Republic Party.