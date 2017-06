Staff Reporter | The decision by academic Dr Nkosana Moyo to run for the 2018 Presidential elections before any credible electoral reforms are made has come under scrutiny with academic Wilbert Mukori condemning this decision.

“It is naive for him to contest the elections and then if he loses tells the world that they were rigged, ” said Mukori.

