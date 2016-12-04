NUDE ZRP FEMALE COP DILATES

The female ZRP traffic cop at Masvingo Central Police Station who sexually assaulted prominent human rights activist, Prosper Tiringindi’s at the genitals, and was soon exposed when she leaked her nude pictures, has dilated.

Constable Mercy Dzafunwa once uploaded nude pictures of herself onto a discussion group on the WhatsApp network. Within seconds her body was irreversibly laid bare before forumists, some of the images showing her sacred frame stark naked while in a bubble bath.

A shocked female cop based at Masvingo Central Police Station said she could not believe her eyes when she saw Dzafunwa’s nude pictures. “I do not know what really happened. Everyone has been stunned to see her nude pictures. It is understood she posted the photos on the group by mistake but now it is very difficult to convince the bosses. She has a lot of explaining to do, ” said the female cop.

Constable Dzafunwa, has since continued in her job despite the embarrassment to the force and all womanhood. “vaChihuri will not sack her for reasons known to him and you must find out from Charity Charamba because there is no disciplinary (action) whatsoever done,” a senior cop at Masvingo told ZimEye.

On February 25 around 4 pm, Tiringindi was at Pick n Pay Supermarket in Masvingo when Dzafunwa (pictured below) who was in civilian attire, charged towards him and pulled his genitals.

She then took a baton stick and assaulted Tiringindi all over his body.She accused him of interfering with police duties.With the help of other police officers, Dzafunwa bundled Tiringindi into a police vehicle and drove off to Masvingo Central Police station.